Ford Bronco Sport EPA fuel economy figures published

One of the most anticipated vehicles that Ford has produced in a long time is the new 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport. One of the key facts that many will use to decide whether or not to buy the Bronco Sport is its fuel economy ratings, and the EPA has published those. The 2021 Bronco Sport achieves a fuel economy of 25 MPG in the city, 28 MPG on the highway, and 26 MPG combined.

Those ratings are for the version of the Bronco Sport featuring the standard 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. Keep in mind that the Bronco Sport comes with an all-wheel-drive standard. Those fuel economy numbers put the Bronco Sport at a disadvantage compared to some vehicles in its segment. It’s at the most significant disadvantage compared to the Toyota RAV4 AWD, which gets 27/34/30 MPG.

The Bronco Sport also returns worse fuel economy than the Honda CR-V AWD and Subaru Forrester AWD. However, the Bronco is more fuel-efficient than the Jeep Compass all-wheel. Fuel economy gets worse for the Bronco Sport when fitted with the larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

With that larger engine under the hood, the Bronco Sport achieves 21 MPG in the city, 26 MPG on the highway, and 23 MPG combined. The upside is the 2.0-liter Bronco Sport is one of the most powerful vehicles in the segment, and its fuel economy isn’t that far off from the three-cylinder version.

However, the reduced fuel economy will certainly make the Bronco Sport with the larger engine one of the least fuel-efficient vehicles in that segment. It’s also one of the most off-road capable vehicles in the segment, so it has that going for it. Many buyers will pick up the Bronco Sport for its off-road capability and style and won’t feel bad at all about its fuel economy.