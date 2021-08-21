Ford brags on Bronco HOSS suspension system

The 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise is underway, and Ford is at the event as the main sponsor. Most years, the Ford Mustang is the center of attention at the Dream Cruise, and there is certainly no shortage of Mustang models this year. However, Ford is also using the event to brag about its new Bronco and Bronco Sport.

One of the aspects of the new Bronco models that Ford is particularly proud of is the High-Performance-Road Stability Suspension system known as HOSS. Ford designed the suspension to give drivers the best control possible no matter the situation drivers may wind up in. The suspension system is inspired by Baja trophy trucks, and the Bronco two-door and four-door SUVs have HOSS tuned independent front suspension, and coil-over shocks protraction, and high-speed stability and agility.

Bronco buyers can also opt for available Bilstein position-sensitive dampers for additional capability. The Bronco Sport also has a HOSS-tuned independent suspension, and a uniquely tuned steering system, and optional hydraulic rebound stops on the Badlands series. Ford says it listened to off-road enthusiasts and delivered a suspension system that makes Bronco models capable in all terrains.

HOSS suspension systems bring additional capabilities to some of the upper-level Bronco and Bronco Support models, including the Badlands series or those fitted with the Sasquatch off-road package. On those vehicles, Ford uses more robust off-road tuned dampers along with end-stop control valve technology for increased stability.

It’s particularly nice to see the Bronco Sport tuned to be able to take to the trails. All Bronco Sport models use independent McPherson struts with coil springs, stabilizer bars, and twin-tube hydraulic shocks. Bronco Sport has a maximum ground clearance of 8.8-inches with the available 29-inch all-terrain tires.