Fitbit Sense with ECG appears in leaked renders with Versa 3, Inspire 2

It may be meeting some resistance with its acquisition by Google but Fitbit’s name still resounds in the wearable market, especially when it comes to fitness trackers. Of course, the Apple Watch is quickly becoming the go-to when it comes to health features and Samsung is close to catching up. Naturally, Fitbit is scrambling to make up for lost time and this leaked Fitbit Sense might be its answer to the challenge of its rivals.

To be honest, Fitbit’s popularity practically starts and stops at health trackers. It has had one or two wearables that are smartwatches in name but they hold no candle against even smartwatches or hybrid watches that come with their own custom operating systems. Where Fitbit’s smartwatches excelled, however, is in the activity tracking and that is where the Sense will reportedly be coming from.

Details are actually still slim and even WinFuture’s Roland Quandt is uncertain but the Fitbit Sense is expected to be the company’s first smartwatch with that much-desired ECG functionality. Used to detect life-threatening irregular heartbeat rhythms, ECGs have become the headlining features of the most recent Apple Watch models and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3. Unfortunately, the renders of the Fitbit Sense only hints but doesn’t confirm at that functionality.

Along with the Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3 also makes an appearance, looking similar to the Sense but without the high-end features. Both, of course, will most likely be compared to the Apple Watch which they somewhat resemble. The company also has a more traditional Inspire 2 tracker in the works.

Fitbit’s plans to have an ECG-enabled smartwatch is quite interesting in light of its pending purchase by Google. The Wear OS maker still has no smartwatch of its own, much less one that boasts of the same health features as its rivals. The Fitbit Sense could be its first, in a sense, though it still won’t be the first Wear OS smartwatch to have one.