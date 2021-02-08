Fitbit just rolled out some seriously useful health features

Fitbit today announced a new collection of features that will be rolling out to users over the course of the month. Chief among these new features is expanded access for free users to Fitbit’s Health Metrics dashboard. After launching last year on the Sense and Versa 3, soon Fitbit says that Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 users will get that functionality as well.

For free users, the Health Metrics dashboard will provide 7-day trends, while Premium members get to see both their 7-day and 30-day trends. The Health Metrics dashboard tracks things like breathing rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, skin temperature variation, and also resting heart rate.

Fitbit says that those with a Versa 2, Inspire 2, or Charge 4 will find the Health Metrics tile in their dashboard beginning today. Those who don’t see it right away can find it by selecting “edit” when viewing their dashboard and adding the Health Metrics tile from the bottom of the page that pops up.

In addition to expanding free access to Health Metrics, Fitbit also has several updates rolling out over the month ahead. For starters, Fitbit Sense users in Canada, New Zealand, and US territories will find their smartwatch now supports electrocardiogram tracking. Charge 4 users will also be able to view their SpO2 readings on their wrist, rather than having to open up the Fitbit app first.

We’ll also see the company roll out a blood glucose tracking tool for the Fitbit app in the US. Like Health Metrics, this blood glucose tool with have free and premium versions, with the free version allowing users to log blood glucose levels, set reminders, and compare their blood glucose logs to user-set target ranges. Premium users, meanwhile, will get all that plus the ability to compare their logs to targets over 30 days and use their blood glucose monitoring logs to inform Health Coaching goals. The Health Metrics panel should be available to Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 users today, while blood glucose tracking will roll out to users in the US over the month of February.