Fitbit is bringing Stress Management to more devices

Fitness trackers have come a long way since the earliest days where they only measured steps and location. Both smartwatches smart bands are now loaded with a plethora of sensors that, taken together, can sometimes paint a comprehensive picture of one’s health. That picture, however, can sometimes also suggest a person’s mental or psychological state, which is why Fitbit will soon be rolling out its stress tracking feature to more of its smart wearables to give users a heads up when they’re about to blow their top.

As a mental or psychological state, stress isn’t exactly something that can be directly measured. Its physiological effects, however, is right in the alley of the things that fitness trackers do take note of. Many smart wearables use that idea to indirectly monitor a person’s stress levels, something that Fitbit has officially marketed as your Stress Score.

This Stress Management system isn’t exactly new but it did come into focus again with the announcement of the new Fitbit Luxe. Just as its name sounds, the fitness tracker puts a more luxurious form to features associated more with sports, including stress tracking. It seems, however, that Fitbit won’t be making it exclusive to the Luxe and Sense anymore.

According to Wearable, the company will be making its stress management system available on the Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, Charge 4, and Inspire 2. Using other metrics such as heart rate, the trackers will warn users about potentially high stress levels and advise them to take action. Such actions can include breathing exercises or, for Fitbit premium subscribers, guided meditation.

Stress scores will be rolling out to these wearables in waves, so make sure that the Fitbit app and device are always up-to-date. The report notes that this stress score feature is different from the Fitbit Sense that is based on an EDA sensor that detects skin response to those activities.