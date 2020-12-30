First Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is arriving early next year

CD Projekt Red has already committed to shipping a number of patches to fix Cyberpunk 2077, but separately from that, we’ll also see an assortment of DLC for the game. While some of that DLC will need to be purchased, other DLC will be free to everyone who owns the game. While CD Projekt Red hasn’t detailed what we should expect from that free DLC yet, the company did say that the first free DLC should be landing relatively soon.

Specifically, a new page on the Cyberpunk 2077 website says, “Free DLC starts hitting Night City early 2021.” We’re told to stay tuned for more information, but beyond that, we’re left to let our imaginations run wild concerning just what this DLC could be.

The most obvious choice for initial DLC is something that includes features players expected to be in the game but ultimately didn’t make it in. This could include something like a barber shop that allows players to change their hair style and hair color. We might also get DLC that adds new sidequests and missions, or something that adds new items and cars to the game.

Whatever this free DLC is, it’ll probably be fairly minor in scope. Aside from this DLC, CD Projekt Red has its work cut out for it in the coming months, as it has committed to rolling out major patches for the game in both January and February. It’s through those patches that the company hopes to fix the biggest problems with Cyberpunk 2077, which includes bringing it to a better state on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In any case, we’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red releases new information not only about this free DLC, but also about these incoming patches. For now, head down to the comments section and tell us what you want to see in the first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.