Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer gives PC gamers some fresh hope

It’s a big day for Final Fantasy fans, as Final Fantasy VII Remake officially launches today. The game has been a long time coming, as it was first revealed way back in 2015. Add to that the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake has been rumored ever since the days of the PlayStation 2, and Final Fantasy fans have certainly been waiting a long time for this release.

At the start, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exclusive for the PlayStation 4. That makes a certain degree of sense, since the original FFVII was a PlayStation 1 exclusive. Thanks to the game’s box art, though, we know that this is a timed exclusive for one year, with that exclusivity period lifting on April 10th, 2021.

At that point, we’ll likely see Final Fantasy VII Remake move to other platforms, but so far, Square Enix hasn’t announced which platforms those are. A new video for Final Fantasy VII Remake may give us a clue, as it seems to reference a PC version of the game.

In the video, which is embedded above, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase briefly explains Square Enix’s philosophy in developing the remake. He also touches on the game’s new combat system, which is quite a bit different from what Final Fantasy VII veterans will be used to. As he speaks, we see some gameplay and cinematic clips from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and at the bottom of one those clips is a disclaimer that reads “Gameplay captured on PC.”

Obviously, that isn’t hard and fast confirmation that Final Fantasy VII Remake will come to PC once its timed exclusivity period on PS4 is up (developers, after all, make games for console using PCs, so it’s possible the gameplay footage was captured from one of those pre-release builds), but it could be an indication of just that. Square Enix hasn’t said anything about additional platforms for Final Fantasy VII Remake, and probably won’t for a while. We’ll let you know when it does, though, so stay tuned.