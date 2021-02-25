Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 revealed: All the details

As part of its State of Play broadcast today, Sony has revealed gameplay footage from Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, contrasting the updated PS5 graphics with the version of Remake players get on the PlayStation 4. The graphics update includes a noticeable boost in the game’s lighting, as well as quality of life improvements and more.

Final Fantasy fans have been anticipating the remake for PlayStation 5 for a while now — it is scheduled to hit shelves on June 10, 2021, bringing a ‘visually enhanced’ experience with a better-than-ever look at the classic title. As expected, Sony included a preview of the upgraded graphics in its State of Play broadcast today.

Fans can expect Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade to include an all-new episode that tasks players with infiltrating Shinra Corporation as Yuffie Kisaragi. The new content will be joined by the quality-of-life enhancements that take advantage of the upgraded hardware, including support for 4K/60fps gameplay, faster loading speeds, and the addition of a new photo mode.

If you’re a former PS4 owner who had purchased Final Fantasy VII: Remake for the older console, you’ll be able to download the Intergrade version for free on your PlayStation 5. However, the new episode featuring Yuffie will cost extra.

Check out the video above to see the trailer for the new Yuffie episode; meanwhile, Sony’s State of Play broadcast video below provides the side-by-side graphics comparison between the older PS4 version and the upcoming PlayStation 5 release.