Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster dated for PC and mobile

Back at E3 2021, Square Enix announced what it calls “Pixel Remasters” for the first six Final Fantasy games. The first three Pixel Remasters then launched at the end of July, with Square Enix saying that the final three were coming at a later date. It looks like Square Enix plans to release the final three Pixel Remasters one-by-one because it has now dated the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster for PC and mobile.

Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy IV will be launching on Steam and mobile on September 8th – two weeks from today. On PC, Final Fantasy IV will cost $17.99, though if you pre-order or purchase the game within the first two weeks after release, you’ll get a 20% discount, bringing the price down to $14.39.

You’ll also get a soundtrack featuring three remixed songs from the game and two wallpapers. The remastered music is actually a very strong part of these Pixel Remasters, so if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy‘s music, it might be worth picking up Final Fantasy IV early.

Of course, remastered music is only one part of this re-release. The pixel graphics in each game have also been remastered, and as I’ve slowly been working my way through the first three games in the series, I’ve been impressed by the visuals so far. The screenshots for Final Fantasy IV suggest that Square Enix did a solid job with this game as well, but of course, we need to wait for the game to actually arrive before we can truly make that call.

At the moment, there’s still no release date for either Final Fantasy V or Final Fantasy VI, but the Steam listings for both titles say they’ll be out sometime this year. We’ll keep our eyes open for release details on both of those games, but for now, look for the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster to drop on September 8th.