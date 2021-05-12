FDA warns coffee recalled after analysis finds risky pharmaceutical drugs

A coffee product marketed as offering alleged weight loss and anxiety relief benefits has been recalled after testing positive for two pharmaceutical drugs, including one that was withdrawn from the market by the FDA years ago due to its various health risks. The Food and Drug Administration notes that the presence of these two chemicals makes it an unapproved drug.

The recall comes from Dash Xclusive, which is recalling all of its Imperia Elita Vitaccicco Coffee after an FDA analysis found two undeclared compounds: sibutramine, a formerly FDA-approved appetite suppressant, and fluoxetine, an FDA-approved drug prescribed for select mental health issues. Both compounds come with potentially serious health risks.

Both of these compounds are risky, particularly if you don’t know you’re consuming them. According to the FDA, sibutramine had its approval withdrawn after numerous health risks became apparent, including heart failure and stroke. Fluoxetine, meanwhile, is approved for use with disorders like panic disorder, OCD, depression, and bulimia.

The latter drug likewise comes with a warning that it may cause suicidal thoughts and behaviors, requiring close monitoring by the doctor who prescribes it. The drug may also cause reactions like elevated mood, low sodium levels, abnormal bleeding, high serotonin levels, and more.

The recalled Vitaccino coffee was sold online throughout the US; the company, which is notifying its customers on eBay, says that it hasn’t received any reports of adverse events linked to the recalled product. Customers are advised to stop using the coffee and to contact their doctors if they’ve had any health issues that may be caused by the coffee.