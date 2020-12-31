FDA recalls dog and cat food for aflatoxin risk

This week the folks at Midwestern Pet Foods worked with the FDA to issue a voluntary recall of dog food and cat food. Dog death and dog illness has been reported in connection with the dog foods recalled. No reports of illness or death has yet been reported in cats or humans – but the risk remains.

The risk here is in the overabundance of Aflatoxin in a set of pet foods released to stores in the last few weeks. Bags affected have the risk of including Aflatoxin at levels that exceed acceptable limits. Midwestern Pet Foods issued a recall of the listed dog and cat food products as such.

• 50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

• 44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

• 50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

• 44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

• 31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

• 15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

If you have any of the affected bags, the FDA advises that you do NOT feed the recalled products to your pets or any animals of any sort. “Destroy the products in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them,” said an FDA representative. “Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.”

Retailers and distributors were advised to immediately remove recalled bags from their store shelves and inventory. Retailers were also encouraged to reach out to any customers that might’ve purchased said bags via whatever means necessary.

“If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately,” wrote a Midwestern Pet Foods representative. “Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.”