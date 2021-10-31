FDA finds several risky impurities in recalled hand sanitizer

A bunch of unscented hand sanitizer has been recalled after FDA testing found they may contain several impurities. The recall comes from artnaturals, which is recalling 10 lots of its 8oz hand sanitizer over the potential issue, noting that it has done so voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall notice doesn’t detail which impurities were identified in the hand sanitizer sample, but does reveal they are naturally found in the environment. According to artnaturals, long-term exposure to the impurities may cause cancer in some people, including blood cancers and leukemia. Various medications have been recalled over the past year due to similar impurity-related issues.

The artnaturals bottles covered by this recall are made of clear plastic and feature the name “Scent Free Hand Sanitizer.” The products were manufactured back in early May 2020 and feature an expiration date of May 1, 2022; though the bottles are now quite dated, it is possible that some consumers may still have them in their possession and some stores may still be selling them.

Consumers who believe they may own one of these recalled hand sanitizer bottles should consult the recall notice published on the FDA website for the full list of identifying details, including UPC numbers, batch numbers, and manufacturing lot numbers.

According to the company, its products sold through HEB, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Costco, Publix, and RiteAid aren’t impacted by this recall. It’s unclear which retailer received these batches, but artnaturals says that it has alerted the company and arranged to get the bottles of hand sanitizer returned. Consumers who still own any of these bottles are advised to throw them away. As well, buyers can contact the company to get a refund.