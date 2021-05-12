FCC $50/month internet relief check process starts: How to get your money

The FCC started their Emergency Broadband Benefit Program this week as administered by USAC (with FCC oversight). This Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will deliver up to $50/month discount for broadband service and associated equipment rentals for qualifying low-income households. This program also aims to deliver up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands, and a one-time discount of $100 for the purchase of a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer for some households.

You will need to take a peek at the [DO I QUALIFY] page at the USAC’s Get Emergency Broadband website. Consumer households will qualify for the program if it has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines OR any member of said household fits criteria outlined by the program.

Households will almost certainly qualify if they use SNAP, FPHA (Federal Public Housing Assistance), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicaid, have received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year, use the free and reduced-price school lunch program or school breakfast program, or are part of one of several Tribal Specific Programs.

At the bottom of that Do I Qualify page is a link “Apply Now” where individuals will be able to move forward with the program.

The first date at which consumers can begin applying for and enrolling in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is May 12, 2021. Per the release on the program, one monthly service discount is allowed per home per month, and one device discount is allowed, total.

Users will also need to check “Companies Near Me” to make sure there is an EBB Program provider in their area. The Companies Near Me tool works with the USAC’s Open Data initiative to show users where participating companies are located.

The FCC suggests that the program will end “when the fund runs out of money” OR six months after the Department of Health and Human Services “declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency,” whichever comes first. This is a $3.2 billion dollar program that’s part of the $900 billion dollar pandemic-relief package from December 2020.