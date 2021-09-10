Far Cry 6 post-launch DLC includes Rambo and Stranger Things crossovers

Far Cry 6 isn’t even here yet, and already Ubisoft is talking about the post-launch roadmap for the game. That’s par for the course for Ubisoft, and for those who are looking forward to Far Cry 6, it seems that the company has a lot of post-launch content lined up. From crossovers and special operations to weekly insurgencies and event throwbacks to old Far Cry games, it seems that Far Cry 6 will have an extensive mix of free and paid DLC.

Perhaps the biggest reveal of the day is that of Far Cry 6‘s crossover missions. There will be three in all, and all of them will be free. The first crossover mission features Dani Rojas and Danny Trejo and task players with helping Trejo deliver his homemade tacos across the island of Yara. The second mission will have players teaming up with a Rambo superfan and going toe-to-toe with the Yara island military, while the third mission will task players with attempting to find their friend, Chorizo, in a Stranger Things crossover.

Other free DLCs include special operations and weekly insurgencies. In the operations, players will be stealing chemical weapons from arms dealers and attempting to make it to the extraction point while managing the heat levels of the weapons they stole. Unfortunately, insurgencies didn’t get much of a description in today’s trailer, but Ubisoft did say that they’ll be available in the game from launch day.

Then we come to the Season Pass content, which is full of throwback challenges that are centered around the villains from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5. These challenges aren’t meant to be one-and-done type deals, but rather more roguelike in nature where players start with nothing, collect items and weapons as they explore the world, and frequently die while keeping some persistent upgrades between runs. Some kind of game mode based on Far Cry: Blood Dragon will also be included in the season pass, but we don’t know what that will entail.

So, even before launch, Ubisoft has a lot of post-launch content lined up for Far Cry 6. Much of the content will be free, but those season pass throwbacks are intriguing, to say the least. Far Cry 6 launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia, and Luna on October 7th, 2021.