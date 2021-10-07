Far Cry 6 New Hamilton watch will cost you over $1k

Today’s the day the game Far Cry 6 was released to the public – and a watch was released to those with heavy pocketbooks. The Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto Far Cry 6 Edition timepiece is the first Hamilton-made branded watch in-game integration in the Far Cry franchise of games by Ubisoft. In the game, the watch is key to the story in the game and an invaluable accessory to players.

Inside the game, the player represents Dani Rojas, a character who can unlock access to what’s lovingly referred to by Hamilton as “the bespoke timepiece.” Once equipped, this watch gives the player defensive bonuses and “allows players to get in and out of danger quickly and efficiently.”

The “keeps on ticking” functionality of the watch is mirrored by the in-game story of its survival. This watch’s story is “deeply rooted in the history of Yara” as it “keeps on ticking through decades of instability, even during an assassination attempt on its former owner and ruler of the island Santos Espinosa in 1983.”

The real-life watch will be produced in a limited edition of 1,983 pieces. The watch is a Khaki Field model, automatic, 42mm large, with product number H70645533. This version of the watch differs from other editions in two ways: a stylized “6” (the same as the logo for Far Cry 6), and a bright red second hand – and the engravings on the back.

Other editions of the Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch currently cost $945 and $995 USD, The Khaki Field Titanium Far Cry 6 Limited Edition will run you $1,195 USD. This release includes free 2-day shipping, a 2-year International Warranty, an additional leather strap, strap changing tool, and leather carrying case.

Can you imagine loving a video game so very much that you’d drop over a thousand dollars on a watch that celebrates said video game? Imagine what comes next – and watch the show Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet to see how this was all foretold! Or just look at Fortnite x Balenciaga to see how this isn’t the first time in-game clothing and accessories have been monetized with real-world releases.