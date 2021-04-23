Fantastic party game Quiplash is free on Steam, but not for long

If you’re looking for a game to play with friends this weekend, it seems that Steam has you covered. Party game Quiplash is free to claim on Steam at the moment, and once you add it to your account, it’s yours to keep forever. Like many of these free game promotions, though, Quiplash isn’t going to be free forever, and you’ll need to claim it fast if you want it in your library.

For the uninitiated, Quiplash is one of the more popular games to come out of the various Jackbox Party Packs. The game supports 3-8 players and tasks those players with coming up with the wittiest, funniest, or strangest fill-in-the-blank answers to one-line prompts. Players – and those who may sitting the game out but watching in the audience – then vote on their favorite answer for each prompt, awarding points to the answer that gets the most votes.

It’s a fun game if you have some friends to play it with, and only one person in your friend group needs to own in order for everyone to play (participants submit their answers through web browsers on smartphones or computers). While the Steam listing does say that this is a “same-room multiplayer party game,” my friends and I have had a lot of fun playing it through Discord during the pandemic by taking advantage of its game streaming functionality.

For the price of zero dollars, you can’t exactly go wrong, but you’ll need to claim it quickly if you want to add it to your library. Steam says that the free promotion will wrap up on April 26th at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT, so be sure you claim it at some point this weekend before this deal goes away.

Claiming it is a straightforward process, as you just need to head over to the Steam listing for the game, log into your Steam account, and the click the “Add to Account” button. From there, all you need to do is go through the checkout process, install the game, and you’re ready to start playing.