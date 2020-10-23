Fallout 76 Steel Dawn expansion revealed with Brotherhood of Steel at the center

Fallout 76 is getting a new expansion, and this time, the focus is going to be on the Brotherhood of Steel. Fallout 76: Steel Dawn was revealed with a new teaser trailer today, and while it doesn’t give away very much, it does give us some glimpses of the Brotherhood of Steel in action. Steel Dawn is slated to launch before the year is over too, so it should be here fairly soon.

We don’t have a specific release date for Steel Dawn yet, but in a brief post to the Fallout website, Bethesda says that it will be launching in December 2020. That blog post, just like the teaser, doesn’t give away a whole lot of information at this early point, but it does says that this will be “the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline.”

“Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter,” the blurb reads. “Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used.”

That, unfortunately is all the official information we’re getting for now, but at least in the teaser we get to see the Brotherhood square off with some Super Mutants, which is always a fun sight. It sounds like Steel Dawn will hit all the checkboxes for a Fallout 76 expansion, with new settlements, weapons, items, and NPCs planned.

We’ll have to wait for more from Bethesda before we learn what the new weapons and items do, but since the company is targeting Steel Dawn for December, it probably won’t be long before we learn more. Stay tuned, because we’ll let you know when Bethesda shares that additional info.