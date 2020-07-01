Fallout 76 leads a huge month for Xbox Game Pass

If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you’ve got some big titles heading your way this month. Two of the four titles are exclusive to the console version of Game Pass, while one is exclusive to the PC version. The final game is coming to both console and PC, and it’s definitely the most recognizable one of the bunch: Fallout 76.

Yes, following a launch on Steam and the Wasterlanders update that added NPCs to the game, Fallout 76 is heading to Game Pass this month for both console and PC players. Fallout 76 is a game with a lot of history behind it, much of it negative, but ever since launch, Bethesda has been working to improve the game. Is it any better these days than it was at launch? That’s for you to decide, and with this impending launch on Game Pass, you have the opportunity to do that without buying the game outright first.

Joining Fallout 76 this month is Out of the Park Baseball 21 on PC – in fact, this is the only PC exclusive title heading to Xbox Game Pass during the month of July. Console players have a more games to look forward to this month, because in addition to Fallout 76, they’ll be getting CrossCode and Soulcalibur VI.

Soulcalibur VI hardly needs any introduction, as it’s the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s long-running fighting game series. CrossCode may be more of an unknown quantity to console players, but over on PC, the indie title has garnered some impressive reviews from Steam users over the past couple of years.

Out of the Park Baseball 21 and Soulcalibur VI are both being added to the Game Pass library today, while Fallout 76 and CrossCode will be added on July 9th. As is usually the case, there are also a number of games leaving the service this month, with a list of six total that includes Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Metal Gear Solid V, Timespinner, Unavowed, and Undertale. Be sure to finish up those titles before they leave the service on July 15th.