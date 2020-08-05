Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout arrives and some gamers can get it for free

As anticipated, today brought the launch of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a colorful, fun twist on the battle royale genre. The game is everything the trailer promised: clumsy characters, a bright palette, and amusing puzzle games that challenge players all the way to the finish line. Early reviews of the game are favorable, and here to help get the game out there is a free deal for PlayStation owners.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a multiplayer game from Mediatonic and Developer Digital. Unlike other battle royale games, which are typically of the first-person shooter variety, this game involves puzzle rounds that end in qualifiers. Those who qualify for the next round move on while everyone else has to start from scratch.

After enough rounds, the final batch of players will compete with a single player — the winner — left standing. This adds a renewed sense of competition to the genre, with each match serving as something like a mini-tournament. And, of course, there’s the game design — Fall Guys is all about bright candy-like colors.

As expected, you can now download the game on PlayStation 4 and PC — and if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can instead get the game for free. As of today, August 4, the title is available to PS Plus subscribers who will retain free access to the game for as long as they remain a PS Plus member.

The game has been live for less than 24 hours, but early reviews are favorable, with the title currently sitting at a 9/10 score on Steam out of nearly 10,000 reviews; the game has a similar 4.5 out of 5 stars on the PS Store out of approximately 2,200 reviews. In our own experience, the game is a fun twist on the popular battle royale genre, one that you can kick back with and relax.