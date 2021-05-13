Fall Guys Season 4.5’s long list of new features includes cross-play

You don’t have to be developed by a large, famous game company to make it big in the industry. You just need unique and addictive elements to get people, sometimes even politicians, hooked. Indie titles like Among Us and Fall Guys definitely aren’t your cookie-cutter triple-A games but they still rake in hundreds if not thousands of faithful players. For Fall Guys, those players have been segmented into their respective platforms but starting with Season 4.5 “Dave”, they’ll finally be able to play with and against each other.

While gamers on their respective platforms still play up their rivalries, those often get lost inside the games themselves where they compete based on their own respective merits as players. Unfortunately, those boundaries between PCs and the different consoles aren’t just based on brand. Fortunately, gamers have also started to look for and demand cross-platform gameplay, especially for online games where platforms should matter less.

That’s exactly what will be arriving in Season 4.5 of the popular competitive online multiplayer Fall Guys, coming in just a few hours. It actually has a long list of exciting new features but the one that will probably interest gamers the most is the announcement of cross-play between PC and PS4 players. Starting with the update, they will be able to matchmake together without any care for where you’re playing it from.

FEATURES 🔥 55 Additional Variations across 12 rounds! 🔥 🔥 Custom Lobbies are now open to EVERYONE with as few as 4 beans! PC and PS4 players can play together! 🔥 PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! Cross-platform parties are not possible (yet!) pic.twitter.com/KTJSWmHU0L — Fall Guys 🤖 WE RELEASE DAVE TOMORROW 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2021

Unfortunately, the cross-play implementation is far from done. Players from across the divide still can’t form parties together but developer Mediatonic hints it’s not the end of the story yet. More importantly, Fall Guys still isn’t available on other platforms like the Xbox and the Nintendo Switch and there’s no word on when that’s coming.

Beyond the major cross-play feature, Season 4.5 also brings includes 2 new rounds and 55 variations across the game’s 12 rounds. There are also improvements and fixes in the overall gameplay experience, including being able to report cheaters. This rather large changelog will be coming on May 13 and, despite the “Just Dave” name, is quite a significant one that will keep Fall Guys fans coming back.