Fall Guys Season 3 revealed: Release date, skins, and new levels

As promised, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout season three was fully revealed as part of The Game Awards, giving players a look at what they can expect when the new content drops on Tuesday. As previously teased, the new season will have a winter theme, plus it will bring new levels and skins.

Earlier this month, the Fall Guys developer team dropped some season three teasers on the game’s Twitter account, promising full details and a proper trailer as part of The Game Awards. That time has come and you can now stream the season three trailer (below).

The adorable pill-shaped characters will be able to dress up as fun new winter-themed skins starting on December 15 when the new season arrives. The additions will include things like a penguin, snowman, walrus, and more. Players can expect more than 30 new skins during season three.

Joining the new skins will be another seven levels, each no doubt as maddeningly difficult as the ones players have already come to know and resent. Developer Mediatonic gives a look at the new obstacles and maps in its Season 3 teaser trailer.

In addition to spending your crowns to unlock new skins, you’ll also get access to fun new emotes to unlock. If you’re a diehard fan who wants to know what awaits and aren’t worried about spoilers, head over to IGN to check out an exclusive reveal of one of the upcoming levels.