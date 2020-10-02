Fall Guys Season 2 start date confirmed

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has been teasing all of the new features shipping along with Season 2 for weeks now, but it’s been doing all of this without actually revealing a start date for the new season. That all changed today, with Mediatonic finally revealing when Season 2 will be kicking off. Those who still have to make some progress in the Season 1 battle pass will want to do it soon, because Season 2’s release is right around the corner.

In a tweet today, Mediatonic confirmed that Season 2 will be kicking off on Thursday, October 8th – six days from today. Through previous teases, we already know that Season 2 will have a medieval theme to it, and as the image accompanying Mediatonic’s announcement suggests, we can expect witch, wizard, knight, and dragon outfits to ship along with the update.

BEAN SPILLING POST Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed! 🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥 Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

This announcement follows a series of tweets revealing new features for Season 2. Yesterday, the company shared a tweet revealing that Season 2 will serve up banners and nicknames for players to unlock and equip. Those banners and nicknames could give players a way to stand out in a sea of other bean men, especially after Mediatonic had to stop displaying usernames early on Season 1.

I thought I'd record a quick video to reveal a new feature that's coming in Season 2… Very spicy 🌶️ I'm super excited about this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

Mediatonic has also indicated that it will increase the number of crowns players can earn in Season 2. It sounds like the Season 2 battle pass will contain a significant number of extra crowns, so if you’re having trouble winning matches, you should be able to shore up your crowns that way.

Along with the map tweaks and changes Mediatonic previously revealed for Season 2, it sounds like the new season will be a big one for Fall Guys fans. We’ll undoubtedly hear more about the content in the new season between now and when it releases on October 8th, so stay tuned for that.