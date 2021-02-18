Fall Guys just got some Xbox good news

Yesterday, we learned that Fall Guys will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With the Switch version finally confirmed, that left one big question: What about Xbox? Xbox One players have been right there with Switch players wondering when Fall Guys would come to their platform of choice, and today, we got an answer to that question as well.

As it turns out, that Switch announcement was indeed an indication that Fall Guys will be headed to Xbox. Today, developer Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys will be arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this summer. We don’t have a precise date, but we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the Xbox launch lines up with the Switch launch.

DID SOMEBODY SAY XBOX? I SWEAR I HEARD SOMEBODY SAY XBOX 🎉 Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One 🎉 🔥 SUMMER 2021 🔥 RT if it was u that said Xbox pic.twitter.com/Bl13AitmYE — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 18, 2021

Unfortunately for us, the tweet announcing the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Fall Guys is basically devoid of any additional details. Aside from telling us it’ll be out in summer 2021, the tweet doesn’t give any additional information away.

A big question heading into this launch is whether or not we’ll finally get some kind of cross-platform progression between all the different versions of Fall Guys. As it stands currently, progression is separate in the PS4 and PC versions of the games, and you only have the option of playing with those on your same platform.

While Mediatonic hasn’t given any indication that this will change in the future, the release of the Xbox and Switch versions would be as good a time as any to finally roll out a cross-progression and cross-play system. We’ll let you know when more about the Xbox and Switch versions of Fall Guys is revealed, so stay tuned for more.