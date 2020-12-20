Fall Guys joins Fortnite in launching skin based on streamer Ninja

The last-man-standing game Fall Guys has joined hit battle royale title Fortnite in launching a skin based on popular streamer Ninja. The addition was announced by Mediatonic, the company behind Fall Guys, in a tweet today. The skin features Ninja’s iconic blue spiked hair and headband.

Ninja, of course, is the top streamer when it comes to game streams, a designation that has earned him a special spot when it comes to certain games, promotions, and esports events. Epic Games previously released a Ninja skin for its battle royale game Fortnite and now Fall Guys is getting in on the action.

Surprise!@Ninja is now in the store and he only costs: 1 x 👑 Top

1 x 👑 Bottom So let's see some 100% Ninja lobbies 👀 ⭐️ We've also got a special show going live in 6 minutes of Ninja's favourite rounds! ⭐️ Where we falling guys??? pic.twitter.com/Yir0GX2PpG — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 20, 2020

According to Mediatonic, players can grab the Ninja skin from the game’s store now, with the top half of the skin costing one crown and the bottom half costing another crown (the digital currency used in the game). That makes it easy enough for players to get the items through gameplay.

As with the other skins released in the game, the new Ninja offering is quite adorable and equally as distinctive, at least to fans of the streamer. The item is joined by other top-and-bottom skin elements for the tiny pill-shaped characters, including fun things like wolf masks and huge feet.

Fall Guys exploded to popularity earlier this year and has managed to sustain interest in its sweetly-themed and maddeningly frustrating obstacle courses. The game requires players to make their way through a variety of challenges, increasingly beating the competition to be the final player standing.