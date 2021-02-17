Fall Guys finally comes to Nintendo Switch later this year

Last summer, Fall Guys rocketed to popularity when it released for PC and PlayStation 4. For a while there, it seemed like the only game people were talking about, but there were a number of folks wondering when Fall Guys would make its way to other platforms like Switch and Xbox. Today, we finally learned when it’ll be launching on at least one of those platforms, as Fall Guys was confirmed for Nintendo Switch.

While we don’t have a specific release date for the Switch version of Fall Guys yet, today’s Nintendo Direct did give us a release window of summer 2021. Beyond that, details on this Switch port are painfully slim, as the announcement during today’s Direct didn’t give us any additional details.

🎉 FALL GUYS IS COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH 🎉 🔥 SUMMER 2021 🔥 Retweet if your body is ready! pic.twitter.com/2x9jtfr5HQ — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 17, 2021

Still, Fall Guys is a known quantity for most at this point. The game offers a rather unique twist on the battle royale genre, putting players in the role of bean men and dropping them in a virtual game show. The goal is to work your way through obstacle courses and competitive team games until you’re eventually the last bean standing.

Since matches don’t take very long to play out (and can often be over very quickly), Fall Guys always seemed like a good fit for Switch, and now it’s heading to Nintendo’s portable console at long last. Does this mean that it’ll eventually be coming to Xbox One as well? Nothing has been announced yet, but now that the Switch version has been confirmed, Xbox players will likely have their fingers crossed.

In any case, we’ll be keeping our eyes open for more details on the Switch version of Fall Guys and we’ll let you know when developer Mediatonic reveals more. In the meantime, check out the announcement trailer for Fall Guys in the tweet embedded above.