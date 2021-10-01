Fairphone 4 launched with a five-year warranty

Fairphone has definitely come a long way since it launched its first phone way back in 2013. It started from an extremely niche smartphone that only a few could appreciate to something that could actually appeal to conscientious smartphone users. Now in its fifth, yes fifth, generation, the Fairphone 4 is getting a major upgrade that does put it on par with some mid-range 5G phones. It may actually look a bit pricey for its specs, but, as Fairphone says, the true value of the phone is in things that consumers don’t always see.

Fairphone has always prioritized and values things that few OEMs would even dare to claim. The company not only promised repairability through the phones’ modular design or years of support beyond what the average manufacturer offered, but it also ensured the materials it used were sourced fairly and recyclable. That sometimes forced Fairphone to resort to older components, which is what makes the Fairphone 4 such a big upgrade.

The Snapdragon 750G processor it runs on may not be the latest and greatest in the series, but it does bring 5G to a sustainable and repairable phone. It is assisted by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage and gets a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch. There are also not one but two 48MP cameras on its back, and the 3,905 mAh battery may seem small but is at least removable and replaceable. It’s also running the latest Android 11 out of the box.

The Fairphone 4’s announcement puts a focus on the things that consumers won’t see, like how the sourcing and manufacturing processes have resulted in better lives for everyone involved. And then there’s the five-year warranty, promising updates far longer than what even Samsung and Google could offer. That also applies to replacement parts, so you can keep on using and loving the phone for as long as you like.

The Fairphone 4 goes for 579 EUR (around $670) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end 8GB RAM, 256GB model will sell for 649 EUR (roughly $750). It’s currently still in pre-order in Europe, without any word yet on a shipping date as well as global availability.