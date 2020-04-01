FaceTime broken with new iPhone update

The latest update to iPhone and iPad devices seems to have broken a crucial component of the video chat system FaceTime. Reports have shown the update to iOS 13.4 for iPhone and iPad caused an issue with FaceTime audio and video calls. The bit that doesn’t work seems to be the connection between these newly-updated devices and those still running iOS 9.3.5 or iOS 9.3.6 – the newest software some older devices can get.

If you’ve got a device running iOS 13.4 and you’d like to initiate a FaceTime call – voice or video – with one of several older devices, you might be one of the people finding issues this week. The iOS versions 9.3.5 and 9.3.6 are the newest versions of iOS available for iPod touch (5th gen), iPad mini (1st gen), iPhone 4S, iPad (3rd gen), and iPad 2.

@AppleSupport Hey Apple, since iOS 13.4 i can‘t call an iOS 9 Device over Facetime. That‘s a real Problem at these Days because it‘s the only way for me and my 2 childs to see our 90yrs. young Mother/Grandmother. Please fix. 🙏 — Jonny Castaway (@jonnycastaway) March 27, 2020

There is a possibility that this change was done intentionally, pushing out older iterations of devices with older software for security purposes. This would be a surprising situation, given the importance of communication – especially face-to-face communication – during the global pandemic in play with COVID-19 right this minute. It’s also possible that this issue is a bug – something that’ll be fixed by Apple in the near future.

@AppleSupport updated my iPhone and iPad to iOS 13.4 yesterday and now cannot FaceTime my mother who has my old ipad3. She is in isolation due to her health and Covid19 and we have no way to FaceTime her now. Please fix this ASAP. — Neil B (@bertrum) March 28, 2020

iOS 13.4 is not able to FaceTime with older iPhones running iOS 9 — iAB (@iAppleBytes) April 1, 2020

As noted by a MacRumors article about this issue, more than one forum is buzzing. There’s Apple support, there’s Reddit, there’s Twitter (as you’ll see above and below.)

@AppleSupport I have the same FaceTime issues on 13.4. It will get stuck on connecting. — Myles David Temple (@MilesDavis510) March 29, 2020

@AppleSupport I just updated to the latest iOS 13.4 and now I can't accept incoming FaceTime calls. How do I resolve this problem? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Miss Peepers (@miss_peepers) March 26, 2020

UPDATE: This issue appears to be affecting the newest version of macOS as well. That’d be macOS 10.15.4, now unable to connect with devices running older devices running iOS 9.3.6 or iOS 9.3.5 with voice and video. Newer devices can connect with newer devices without issue.

Have you experienced this issue? Let us know! Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on this latest update to iPhone and iPad and macOS as well.