Facebook Drives launches in US to help users collect for those in need

Facebook has introduced its new Season of Giving campaign, which will include the company matching eligible donations made through the platform on Giving Tuesday. Users can create their own fundraisers on their page, plus Instagram is introducing new fundraising tools. The company is looking to the future, as well, teasing that it will start testing additional ways for users to make and share their fundraisers (of the non-profit variety) in their feeds.

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the US; it is an activist movement that spans the world and involves helping those in need. In an announcement on Monday, Facebook said that when its users donate to US-based nonprofit organizations through its platform, it will match the donations up to $7 million.

Users can create fundraisers on both Facebook and Instagram, the latter of which will get some new tools soon — Facebook says it will introduce new ways to create and share fundraisers for nonprofits directly within one’s feed. More info on that effort will come at a later date.

Joining these things is Drives, Facebook has announced, a new community help feature that is designed to make it easier for users to collect goods for those in need. This feature can be used for things like collecting food and clothing, for example, and it is rolling out now.

Facebook Drives has been launched in the US and users can expect to see it become more widely available ‘in the coming days.’ The company says that it will hold a Live event called ‘Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice’ on Giving Tuesday, as well, which will include performances from artists like Billie Eilish and Ringo Starr.