Exynos 2200 leaked specs might have one important catch

Apple just launched the iPhone 13 with its new A15 Bionic processor, and, naturally, it’s already being hailed as the fastest in the mobile market, especially in graphics performance. That might not matter much to Android manufacturers who can’t use the chip anyway, so Samsung, Xiaomi, and others are fighting in a different arena. At least for Samsung, that might not be an issue if this new information about the upcoming Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics is right on the mark.

Depending on which benchmark you look at, the Exynos 2200 could either be too good to be true or disappointing. The discrepancies, however, can easily be explained away by taking into account things like throttling, early prototypes, and the like. Now that we’re getting close to the Galaxy S22’s production, however, the specs for the processor should also be settling down.

@Ice Universe does give some rather optimistic figures regarding the clock frequencies of the Exynos 2200’s cores. Following recent trends, the system-on-chip is noted to have one Cortex-X2 at 2.9GHz, three cores running at 2.8GHz, and four cores at 2.2GHz. Although not named, these are believed to be the new Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 that Arm announced a few months back.

Another notable figure is the AMD GPU’s 1250Mhz. Considering the raw numbers alone, this is pretty impressive for a mobile graphics chip. It is definitely more powerful than anything in the Android market so far, but it’s difficult to compare it with the performance of desktop or even laptop GPUs.

Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency data

CPU: 1× Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHz

GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

The one caveat to these impressive frequencies is that the Galaxy S22 might not always run at that speed. Thermal management will be a critical factor in reducing the Exynos 2200’s power, and there are some worries that AMD’s past might come back to haunt Samsung. There is also the possibility that Samsung will throttle either the Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 898 so that the two reach some level of parity when it comes to performance.