Expanded Razer Quartz and Mercury collection revealed

Razer just revealed an expanded collection of gaming peripherals in two uncommon colors: Razer Quartz and Razer Mercury. These two unique color applications have appeared on a limited set of devices before – now they’re ready to roll on more devices that don’t normally get the extravagant color treatment. Included in the expanded collection are the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless headphones, the Razer Core X, and Razer’s Laptop Stand.

The Razer Core X and Laptop Stand will be available in Mercury in the very near future through Razer online and through authorized resellers. The Razer Core X will cost approximately $300 USD in Razer Mercury, and the Razer Laptop Stand will be available in Mercury for right around $50.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop will soon be available in Razer Quartz for a starting price of around $1600 USD. That’ll appear in the USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China, starting in October of 2020. NOTE: The majority of the devices available in the near future in Quartz or Mercury will have the same prices as their original color iterations – it’d be a shock if they didn’t!

The Razer Viper Ultimate Mercury and the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Quartz will be available exclusively at Razer online. If youre looking for the Quartz version of the Viper Ultimate or the Mercury version of the Hammerhead, those will be at both Razer online and at authorized resellers. The Razer Core X and Laptop Stand, both of them in Mercury, will appear at Razer online and through authorized resellers.

The full Razer Quartz collection now includes mice, wireless earbuds, laptops, keyboards, smartphone cases, microphones, keycaps, and of course the Razer Kraken Kitty headset. The full Razer Mercury collection includes the Razer Core X, the laptop stand, mice, headphones, earbuds, laptops, base stations, mouse pads, and keycaps too!