Exit the Gungeon headlines latest Switch Indie World Showcase

As promised, Nintendo hosted an Indie World Showcase for the Nintendo Switch today, showing off a variety of games that are on the way to the platform. In all, Nintendo’s show highlighted 22 indie games that are heading to Switch, but there was one clear headliner: Exit the Gungeon, a sequel to beloved roguelike Enter the Gungeon.

Even more surprising than the reveal of Exit the Gungeon was the announcement that it’s a Switch timed exclusive that’s going live on the Switch eShop later today. Exit the Gungeon seems to keep the bullet-hell roguelike gameplay of the first intact, though much of the title sees to take place in a sidescrolling view instead of an overhead one.

Other notable games that were shown off during this presentation include The Last Campfire from No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games, Blue Fire from Robi Studios, and Baldo from Naps Team. Have a look at the full list of games highlighted in today’s Indie World Presentation below:

• Exit the Gungeon

• The Last Campfire

• Blue Fire

• Baldo

• I Am Dead

• B.ARK

• Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1

• Summer in Mara

• Quantum League

• The Good Life

• PixelJunk Eden 2

• Faeria

• Eldest Souls

• Moving Out

• Sky Racket

• Blair Witch

• Bounty Battle

• Dicey Dungeons

• Ghost of a Tale

• Sky: Children of the Light

• Superliminal

• Wingspan

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get release dates for upcoming indies like Axiom Verge 2, CrossCode, or Hollow Knight: Silksong, this Indie World Showcase was probably a disappointment for you as those games were nowhere to be found. We’ll have to wait on more about those games, but in the meantime, check out the Indie World Showcase in the video embedded above if you missed it earlier.