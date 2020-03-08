Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Worm supermoon

Following the Snow Moon, the first full moon of 2020, sky gazers will soon be graced with the Worm Moon, also known as the Crow Moon. The supermoon will be visible in its entirety starting tonight, but it technically won’t be at its fullest until starting on Monday. Those who miss it tonight or tomorrow morning will have one more chance to see it on Monday night leading into Tuesday morning before the event passes.

The supermoon that takes place in March is known by many names; the Lenten Moon, the Sugar Moon, and even the Crust and Sap Moon. The moon will be at its fullest starting at 1:48 PM ET on March 9, but you’ll be able to enjoy it starting tonight and on Monday morning.

NASA notes on its website that Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter will all be visible among the southeastern horizon around twilight on March 9, as well, making this a particularly exciting event. Mercury will join the group with visibility ‘just above’ the East-Southeast horizon, as well. NASA says that Jupiter will be the brightest of the bunch with Saturn coming in second, followed by Mars.

Starting on March 10 at around 2:30 AM ET, the Moon will reach perigee for this orbit, which means it will be at its closest point to Earth. This will snowball into the appearance of the star Spica in the East-Southeast sky to the right of the Moon starting on March 11 and lasting through March 12.

As for the full Moon, the next one (following the Worm Moon) will take place starting on the night of Tuesday, April 7. NASA has a long list of stars that will appear in the coming days and weeks, as well as other notable night sky events, on its website.