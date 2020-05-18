Every Mortal Kombat 11 Friendship revealed so far in trailer form

Mortal Kombat 11 will get a content update soon with the 1990’s favorite finishing move FRIENDSHIP. This original fan-favorite feature of the game allows the brutal violence of the game to get a healthy dose of absolute positivity, ending a match with love. Each individual fighter has the potential to deliver a hilarious ending move that’ll turn cringing into giggles, and the update for the game will be free.

The trailer you’re about to see is not for children – but it is very friendly. This FRIENDSHIP update will come to Mortal Kombat 11 on all platforms, and it’ll change the way you see the game, top to bottom. That’s assuming you weren’t playing Mortal Kombat back in the 90s when the Friendship thing was known, and didn’t seem quite as insane as it does now.

So here’s what we’ve got going on with these Friendships. We won’t reveal the full lineup yet, but here are some of the basics:

• Baraka: Throws a cake.

• Cassie Cage: Takes a selfie.

• Erron Black: Shoots carnival ducks.

• Fujin: Flies a kite.

• Geras: Builds a sand castle.

• Jacqui Briggs: Punches an inflatable Kronika.

• Jade: Hits a piñata of Shao Kahn.

• Jax: Plays a saxophone.

• The Joker: Batarang hit to the head!

• Kabal: Plays a xylophone.

• Kano: Laser eye barbecue!

• Kitana: Plays patty cake with Mileena.

• Kollector: All the instruments make one Naknada band.

• Kung Lao: Wooden train set around the hat!

• Liu Kang: Disco dancing – totally classic.

• Nightwolf: Komo walks on circus ball, falcon flies in.

• Noob Saibot: Clones play jumprope.

• Raiden: Puts on laser light show with Kidd Thunder.

• Scorpion: Spear on chain pulls in a surprise!

• Shao Kahn: Strikes a ‘strength test machine’ with hammer.

• Skarlet: Creates a lovely work of art made with blood.

• Sindel: Screams at wine glass, drinks wine.

• Sub-Zero: Excitedly runs offscreen, returns with ice cream!

• The Terminator: Motorcycle tricks of all sorts!

The Mortal Kombat 11 Friendship Fatality update will be delivered to users on May 26, 2020, for free. It’ll be sent as a free update to all users on all platforms, at the same time as the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. That update will also include a few other items for the game, including Stage Fatalities, and several new stages: Deadpool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep, and RetroKade.