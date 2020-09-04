Even The Witcher 3 is getting a next-generation version

Over the past several months, a number of publishers have been announcing that they’ll be bringing some of their current-generation games to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 after those consoles launch later this year. For the most part, the games these publishers are bringing forward are ones that are launching close to the generational shift anyway, including titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Today, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be the only CD Projekt RED game to make the jump to the next generation. The company has also confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting a next-generation upgrade as well.

The Witcher 3, for those who have forgotten, released in 2015, so it wouldn’t necessarily be the first thing you think of when it comes to games that should get a next-gen upgrade. Still, despite its age, The Witcher 3 has enjoyed enduring popularity since launch, so it isn’t a huge surprise to see CD Projekt RED announce this.

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content,” CD Project RED wrote on The Witcher website today. The company goes on to say that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will launch as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, and also as a free upgrade for everyone who already owns on the game on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The process for upgrading the game hasn’t been explained yet, nor has this next-generation edition been given a release date. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt RED shares more, so stay tuned for that.