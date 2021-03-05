Eve Systems announces three HomeKit over Thread products

Eve Systems has announced that it is continuing to support HomeKit over Thread by rolling out three new products in the United States. One of the products is the Thread version of its popular Eve Energy smart switch. The company is also launching a smart weather station called Eve Weather and is announcing a Thread-enabled firmware for the second-generation Eve Aqua.

With the announcement of the three products, the number of Eve devices certified by the Thread Group totals seven.

Eve Energy is always on and can act as a router within a Thread network relaying data packets. The more of the router devices on the network, the more stable and the greater the network’s reach becomes. Eve Energy is power directly from outlet, While the other two devices are battery-operated. Eve Energy will launch on April 6 for $39.95.

Eve Weather shows users weather trends allowing easy tracking of the local outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure directly from an iPhone display. Eve Weather works with an app and aggregates current and past climate data. The device is IPX3 water-resistant and completely wireless, supporting both Bluetooth and Thread. Eve Weather costs $69.95 and launches March 26.

Eve Aqua is a device that aims to allow users to keep their garden green even when they’re away. Bluetooth-enabled Aqua sensors have to be in range of the home hub. However, Thread support makes connectivity easier because it can transmit data with higher power giving an extended range by placing a router-enabled Thread device such as the Eve Energy between the Eve Aqua and HomePod mini.

Thread technology was developed for smart home applications to improve connectivity between accessories. HomeKit products communicate using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth as well as HomeKit over Thread. Thread creates a mesh network that allows supported smart devices to talk to each other without going through a central hub.