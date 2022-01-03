Eve MotionBlinds and Outdoor Cam may be your next Apple HomeKit heroes

Eve, a company focused on smart home technologies, has just announced the release of two new products: The Eve MotionBlinds and the Eve Outdoor Cam. The motion blinds, made in collaboration with window coverings specialist Coulisse, are said to offer a combination of elegant design and absolute privacy. As for the outdoor cam, Eve stated that it is the first-ever floodlight camera designed specifically for the Apple HomeKit.

Image: Eve Systems

Starting with the Eve MotionBlinds, these window coverings are fully connected and fit in well with Eve’s smart home software. Eve has prioritized accessibility and ease of use when producing these motorized blinds, utilizing Apple HomeKit to open up the technology to a broader range of users.

The Eve Outdoor Cam seems to be a sleek and discrete gateway to enhanced home security. Much like the blinds, the cam is Apple-compatible and works with Apple HomeKit, offering up to 1080p video and optional notifications whenever someone is detected by the camera.

While the MotionBlinds are available right away at select retailers, Eve’s outdoor camera will not be released until April. Read on below to find out more about these two smart home devices.

Eve MotionBlinds – classic design, innovative features

Eve announced the new MotionBlinds as the first connected shades to support Thread, a technology protocol designed to connect all the smart devices in your home. There’s a variety of shade styles for customers to choose from, and all of them are subdued enough to fit most interior design choices. A symphony of beige and grey tones, the blinds are as elegant as they are unassuming, but their main perks lie in their connectivity as opposed to their design. Fitted with a rechargeable battery-powered motor that plugs into a USB-C port, these are blinds that you won’t have to get up in order to close.

The company claims that installing the blinds should be as easy as scanning the HomeKit setup code on an iPhone, although HomePod mini or 4K Apple TV owners should see the blinds appear automatically in their HomeKit. Aside from Thread, the blinds also support Bluetooth. Schedules can be set in order to put the blinds on autopilot, closing or opening them at certain times of the day. All of the data is stored locally, preventing privacy theft.

Eve has listed a number of retailers that already carry the blinds, recommending SelectBlinds.com as the main retailer for U.S. clientele. However, the blinds have not yet been listed, so be sure to check back. There has been no mention of the pricing, as that will vary based on size, style, and other features.

The new Eve Outdoor Cam offers 24/7 security in 1080p

Much like the MotionBlinds, Eve claims to be hitting an industry first with its new Outdoor Cam. This may be the first home security camera designed specifically for the Apple HomeKit. The camera remains fully connected to the user’s iPhone, sending notifications whenever it detects activity outside. The device should be able to distinguish between people, pets, packages, and vehicles, and send alerts accordingly.

In terms of specifications, the camera offers a quite high standard for a home security cam. It records video in 1080p at 24 fps (frames per second) and offers infrared night vision for recording in the dark. There’s also a built-in infrared motion detector. In addition, the camera comes with two-way communication thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker.

The camera has a minimalist design with three-axis camera angle adjustment. It has ample protection from the elements, as it is IP55-certified, and comes with built-in WiFi for easy smart home connectivity. Using the HomeKit Secure Video, the camera also comes with end-to-end encryption, meaning only you can view the videos that it records.

This is a handy smart home gadget that does more than just add an extra level of ease to your life: It can serve to protect your home from intruders. However, it won’t come cheap. Eve has already announced that the Outdoor Cam will be priced at $250 and will be available beginning April 5, 2022.