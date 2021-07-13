ESPN+ is getting another price hike, but there’s one big exception

ESPN+, the on-demand sports streaming app, is getting another price increase, the service has revealed. The price increase will impact both the monthly and annual pricing options, but consumers do still have one way to avoid paying the higher fee. The Disney+ bundle, which includes ESPN+ as one of its services, will remain the same price.

ESPN+ launched with a modest price of $4.99/month, making it a very comfortable addition to one’s existing streaming lineup. The service got its first price increase last August when it went from $4.99/month to $5.99/month, and now it is getting yet another price increase, it’s second one in just barely less than a year.

Starting on August 13, ESPN+ will cost $6.99/month or $69.99/year, the latter of which is likewise an increase over the previous $59.99/year rate. However, the Disney+ bundle — which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — will remain at the same $13.99/month rate, making it the overall cheapest option for consumers who want all three services.

If you don’t want all three services, ESPN+’s annual plan is the most economical choice, as it’ll save you around the price of two months’ worth of service. Subscribers get access to exclusive sports content, as well as live sports events from major leagues like Major League Baseball, UFC, PGA, and more.

Beyond that, ESPN+ also offers its subscribers access to premium articles from well-known sports writers. According to the company, it has more than 3,000 premium articles available for subscribers to access. The platform is available on most streaming devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, PS4/5, Xbox, Roku, Chromecast, and mobile devices.