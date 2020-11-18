Epson Pro L30000UNL laser projector boasts 30,000 lumens and 4K upscaling

Epson is back with another laser projector, the Pro L30000UNL. This model boasts 30,000 lumens, making it bright enough to see in ambient lighting conditions. The model boasts a number of features and is presented as suitable for large-venue applications like classrooms, businesses, and live events. Though the model doesn’t natively support 4K resolution, it does include video upscaling.

This new laser projector is incredibly bright, eclipsing the relatively new Sony VPL-GTZ380 laser projector’s 10,000 lumens, but with the downside of lacking native 4K support. Epson’s offering features a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution and 4K Enhancement, which uses pixel shift tech to upscale the picture to 4K.

Epson says users can expect up to 20,000 hours of use from the light source. The picture is powered by 3-chip 3LCD tech offering what Epson says is ‘true to life’ imagery. The projector features powered lens shift, lens memory, and can be used with nine optional interchangeable lenses.

Other features include an electrostatic air filter, mechanical shutter, a sealed optical enclosure, stacking assist, tiling assist, and there are also built-in cameras to power those two latter features. Epson says its new pro projector also supports HDR10 and hybrid log gamma. Finally, the model also has frame interpolation.

The projector’s headlining feature is the brightness and ability to project up to a massive 1,000-inch image. The model exceeds what you’d get from the average home theater projector and you’d need a sturdy place to put it — the unit weighs a bit over 140lbs. Check out the links below for details on four other projectors recently announced by Epson.