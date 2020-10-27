Epson adds to its EpiqVision streaming projector lineup

More and more people worldwide are cutting the cable and ditching satellite, and traditional cable television services to save money and have more control over their entertainment options. Epson has announced that it is adding new projectors to its EpiqVision line of projectors, including options with integrated Android TV and Yamaha custom sound. The projectors feature advanced laser-array projection technology.

The new models include the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 and EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projectors and the Mini EF11 Laser Projector. These projectors are intended to make it easy to enjoy gaming and streaming channels, including Hulu, HBO, Prime Video, and YouTube.

The EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is an advanced, ultra-short-through design able to set inches from the wall. The projector promises to be very bright and can throw clear images up to 120 inches. The projector can be bundled with either a 100-inch or a 120-inch Epson SilverFlex Ambient Light Rejecting screen that rivals the image quality of leading TVs.

The EpiqVision Mini EF12 and EF11 Laser Projectors can throw images up to 150 inches and are under five pounds each. Both are designed to stream instantly as soon as they are powered on and connected to Wi-Fi. EF12 has integrated autofocus correction and Android TV. EF11 has an integrated HDMI port for connection to external devices.

Both the LS300 and EF12 have Yamaha sound systems supporting Dolby Audio, including Yamaha drivers and/or a dedicated woofer. Epson says the projectors accept content in up to 4K but notes that they provide “an amazing full-HD HDR picture.” The LS300 sells for $1999, EF12 sells for $999, and the EF11 sells for $799. All will be available in November. LS300 will also be available bundled with a 100-inch screen for $2999 or a 120-inch screen for $3999.