Epic’s next Fortography challenge involves the skin no one cares about

Epic is back with what will likely be the last Fortography challenge in its Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7, this time seeking exceptional in-game “photography” involving the skin no one cares about: Kymera. The alien skin is unique because, unlike other items, players can heavily customize the character with different faces and features.

The Kymera skin was a unique addition to Fortnite with the arrival of its latest alien-themed season. The character allows players to choose head shapes, faces, bodysuit colors, and smaller features like eye color and even whether the alien has a mustache.

Perhaps unfortunately for Epic, Kymera hasn’t proven terribly popular with players; you don’t often see these skins in Fortnite matches, and many players have said on social media that they haven’t even bothered to redeem Alien Artifacts.

If you aren’t one of those people and you actually do like this skin, then the new Fortography challenge is for you. Epic said in a tweet that it wants to see your best in-game screenshots of Kymera in the middle of the action; you can capture these screenshots during a game or using the replay feature after a game is finished.

Smile for the Kymera. 📸 We want to see how you’ve customized your Kymera this Season. Take a screenshot of your Kymera in action, then share with the #Fortography hashtag! We’ll be highlighting some of our favorite images in the next Fortography blog.https://t.co/xk1faDh0Mt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 20, 2021

As with previous Fortnite photography challenges, Epic says that players should tag their screenshots on social media using the #Fortography hashtag so the company can find the content. The screenshots Epic likes best will be selected and showcased to the wider Fortnite audience in the near future.