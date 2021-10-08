Epic’s Halloween Fortography challenge seeks videos instead of images

Epic has announced its next Fortography challenge, one that seeks scary and otherwise spooky-themed content from Fortnite‘s Fortnitemares 2021 event. As with previous game photography challenges, the company says it will select the best in-game content to publish on the Fortnite blog for everyone to see — but there’s a twist this time around.

Previous Fortography challenges sought in-game Fortnite screenshots that revolved around certain themes. This time around, however, Epic is asking players to submit their best videos rather than images, ones that revolve around the game’s newly launched Halloween theme.

It’s Fortography with a wicked twist. To celebrate the #Fortnitemares season we are looking for your most frighteningly fun videos. Send us your chilling creations using #VideoFortography by October 15 at 12 PM ET. https://t.co/yRFuN1RXwK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 7, 2021

Epic says that it wants “chilling creations” from Fortnite players; the content will still be shared on social media accounts, but this time around players will share the content using the #VideoFortography hashtag so the company can find the posts. Submissions are required by October 15 at midnight Eastern Time.

To make things easier, Epic says that players can upload their videos to YouTube and then share links to the content in tweets that feature the hashtag. Alternatively, the videos can be uploaded to YouTube and then shared on the popular /r/FortNiteBR subreddit with a “Video Fortography” flair.

There are certain rules related to the challenge, including that there can’t be any Epic display names visible nor can the videos feature any third-party IP. As well, other licensed content like licensed audio cannot be featured in the video. Head over to Epic’s Fortnite website for the full list of rules.