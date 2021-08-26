Epic reveals unique Fortnite Crew bundles for the next three months

In a surprising move, Epic has revealed the Fortnite Crew bundles it has planned for the next three months. The bundles will be released in September, October, and November, each of them tied to the previous one to offer subscribers something special. The next three months will revolve around “The First Shadows.”

The upcoming Fortnite Crew bundles will focus on Midas, the character with the golden touch who contributed to the previous destruction of the battle royale island. Epic describes the three shadows as ‘unlikely allies’ who were brought together by Midas after he ‘saw their potential.’

The first enforcer. The first redeemed. And the first pardoned. The most secret of Midas’ operatives are joining the Fortnite Crew starting September 2021. Learn more about The First Shadows and what’s coming to Fortnite Crew over the next three months https://t.co/BNdD7NwPxz pic.twitter.com/QQjjjiW97T — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

The first of the shadows, The Burning Wolf, will arrive for Fortnite Crew subscribers in September. Subscribers will then get the second shadow, Chaos Origins, in October, followed by the third shadow, Sierra, in November. Each pack will arrive on the last day of each month, as with past crew packs.

This is the first time Epic has announced multiple months of Fortnite Crew releases, and the first time it has tied them together with a singular theme. The company didn’t reveal the three shadow skins, but it did drop a sketch that hints at what the upcoming characters will look like.

Epic plans to release the backstory for these shadows and how they ended up working with Midas in the future. Assuming you stay subscribed and get all three skins through November, Epic promises that you’ll also get a special bonus style for each character in November.