Epic LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 building kit has nearly 3700 pieces

LEGO bricks have been around for generations letting kids and adults alike build whatever they can imagine. LEGO has been teaming up with some iconic automotive manufacturers to offer kits in its more complicated Technic range that very closely resembles real-life vehicles. The latest LEGO building kit that car guys and gals of all ages want to check out is the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The building kit has 3696 pieces and constructs a 1:8 scale model that has the looks of the iconic Lamborghini hypercar. The real Lambo vehicle was revealed at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 2019. The Technic model includes a replica of the V12 engine, a movable rear spoiler, front and rear suspension, and steering powered by a wheel.

The building kit also has Automobili Lamborghini badging. Other features of the LEGO building kit include scissor doors that open to reveal an intricately re-created cockpit and a fully functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 building kit’s lime-green color and gold wheels mirror the actual show car. The completed vehicle is over 5-inches high, 23-inches long, and 9-inches wide. Once the building kit is completed, the hood of the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 can be opened to reveal an overnight bag along with the unique serial number that unlocks special content.

The kit also features a QR code that gives access to an exclusive series of videos by Lamborghini and LEGO experts exploring the inspiration behind the design of the car and the LEGO model. Another neat touch is that the building kit comes in a unique box that’s inspired by the “iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette, and eye-catching color of the original Lamborghini Sián. The building kit will be available online and in LEGO stores on June 1 with global retailer availability on August 1.