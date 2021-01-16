Epic hints that Fortnite Crew plan will soon have more content

On Thursday, Epic Games detailed the status of its January 2021 Fortnite Crew plan, as well as its plans for the future. The company hasn’t yet revealed what subscribers can expect to get in February’s drop, but it has teased that future Crew bundles may include more content than players currently receive.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription plan that costs $11.99/month in the US, giving players a monthly drop that features an exclusive skin and 1,000 V-Bucks; the plan also includes the season’s battle pass. The 1,000 V-Bucks work out to around $10 in real money, making it a pretty decent deal for players who often buy cosmetics.

The most recent Fortnite Crew release features the Arrow skin; we’ll have to wait another week or so to find out what February will bring. In a brief note looking to the future, Epic says that it is working to (among other things) ‘bring more cool content and features.’

There aren’t any additional details about that, but it indicates that Epic may plan to expand the monthly bundle’s offerings. The extra content may be things like weapon wraps or emotes, but it’s unclear what the additional ‘features’ for Crew subscribers may refer to.

While many players have signed up for the Crew plan, some have criticized it as lackluster — the 1,000 V-Bucks isn’t quite enough to get many of the skins that appear in the Item Shop, meaning you may have to save up for a couple of months or buy some additional coins.

The big difference between simply buying what you want or getting the exclusive skin is that some months may include items you’re not interested in. Perhaps Epic will eventually give subscribers the option of selecting one of multiple skin options for the month to address this complaint, but we’ll have to wait and see how things change.