Epic Games takes Apple legal battle to Europe

Epic Games has opened legal cases against Apple in the USA, the UK, Australia, and now the European Union. Epic’s cases suggest that Apple’s business is anticompetitive and monopolistic. They’ve suggested that Apple should allow Epic Games to launch their own Epic Games store on iOS devices, and that they should be allowed to initiate direct in-app payments in games like Fortnite.

Per the release from Epic Games, this case “goes to the heart of whether consumers and developers can do business together directly on mobile platforms or are forced to use monopoly channels against their wishes and interests.” To this end, Epic Games suggests that this EU case is not seeking damages from Apple, as they are in all other courts in which they’ve filed similar cases. Instead, they’re “simply seeking fair access and competition that will benefit consumers and developers.”

In this case, Epic Games suggests that Apple’s “control of the iOS ecosystem” is used to “benefit itself while blocking competitors.” Epic Games claim is that Apple’s methods are an “abuse of of a dominant position” and breaches EU competition law. This is a very similar argument to documents filed by Epic Games in the USA, UK, and Australia.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said today that they will not “stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field.” Sweeney added that Apple’s current business is “bad for developers, whose very livelihoods often hinge on Apple’s complete discretion as to who to allow on the iOS platform, and on which terms.”

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on Epic Games, Apple, and the battle between the two. This is one of many similar cases made by developers against Apple (and similar platforms) over the past several years.