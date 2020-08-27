Epic Games Store gets these two big freebies this week

It’s Thursday, and the means the free games offered through the Epic Games Store have rotated. This week is a particularly solid week, because the two games on offer are big names. This week, you’ll be able to snag copies of Hitman and the Shadowrun Collection from the Epic Games Store.

Hitman is probably a known quantity to most people by now. The 2016 reboot of the franchise was well received by critics and fans alike, though it was originally launched as an episodic game. This free copy that’s available on the Epic Store includes “all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido.”

So, you’re getting large chunk of content for free, but Epic also offers a Game of the Year upgrade for $20 if what’s on offer here leaves you wanting more. There is, of course, Hitman 2 as well if Hitman manages to get its hooks into you, along with the upcoming Hitman 3, which is going to be an Epic Store exclusive when it launches at some point in the future.

Joining Hitman this week is the Shadowrun Collection, which is actually a compilation of three different games. The Shadowrun Collection includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

These games will be free until September 3rd, at which point they’ll rotate out and be replaced with Into the Breach, the latest game from FTL: Faster Than Light developer Subset Games. Into the Breach is well worth picking up for fans of roguelikes, so it seems like Epic Store users have a couple of big weeks ahead of them.