Epic Games Store “free” game is Control: What is this?

The game Control is interesting – of that you can be sure. Due in part to the far-too-simple name of the game, you might’ve missed the release back in August of 2019. Today we’re going to take a quick look at Control, as developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games. Once you’ve seen what it’s all about, you might want to head over to the Epic Games Store where the game is “free” for a while.

Control is an Action / Adventure game that drops you into New York as Jesse Faden, the new Director of a secretive agency called the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). The secretive agency is invaded by an otherworldly threat, and it’s your job to “regain Control.” It gets supernatural pretty quick.

The game Control was released for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. A cloud-based version of the game was released for Nintendo Switch in October of 2020. Control was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, and the game has two expansions. One is called The Foundation, the other is called AWE. Take a peek at a trailer for the base game below:

It’s simple on the surface, highly intricate as you pull apart each successive layer. The aesthetics are deceptively toned in previews, and the final product is a masterpiece. Normally this game would cost you around $30 USD, right now its at the Epic Games Store for free.

The Epic Games Store gives away “free” games in order to draw users in for future buys. If a user wants to play the game they’ve attained for free, they need the Epic Games Store installed on their device. The people that made Control also benefit because they’re able to get people into their game, where they could potentially spur on future add-on buys, and potential buys of games they make down the line. The game Control is on the Epic Games store with a 100% discount now until the 17th of June, 2021.