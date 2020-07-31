Epic Games Store follows up achievements with early mod support

It’s been a busy couple of days for the Epic Games Store. Yesterday, Epic started sending achievements live for some titles on the Epic Games Store, and now, the store has begun implementing mod support. Mod support, of course, is a big feature, so it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that it’s very limited in scope here at the start.

In fact, mod support is only live in one game at the moment, and that’s Mechwarrior 5. So, if you’re not a fan of Mechwarrior, you’ll have to wait until more games are added to this beta before you get to take the Epic Store’s mod support for a spin.

Mod support is now in beta on the Epic Games Store, starting with Mechwarrior 5. This is an early iteration of the feature, but you can expect to see more titles supported in the future. Keep an eye out! https://t.co/Pmgy9tkI8O — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 30, 2020

In any case, if you head over to the Epic Game Store listing for Mechwarrior 5, you’ll see a new “Mods” tab at the top of the page. Clicking that will allow you to either browse available mods or download the mod toolkit to make your own. At the moment, there aren’t a lot of mods available for Mechwarrior 5 – only 13 as of this writing – but we imagine that number will grow as more people download the toolkit and craft mods of their own.

With this launch, Epic strikes another big entry off on its roadmap, which has been maintained on Trello since the early days of the Epic Games Store. Other upcoming features include a trending section for the store, add-on discovery, and bundles that adjust their price automatically when the buyer already owns some of the bundle’s items.

There’s still a long road ahead for the Epic Games Store, at least when it comes to implementing all of the features on its roadmap. We’ll let you know when new features are added, but if you’re going to take mods in Mechwarrior 5 for a spin, keep in mind that mod support is in beta and therefore at least somewhat buggy.