Epic Games Store Black Friday sale live: The best deals on games to seek

Black Friday is just a couple of days away, so of course, we’re seeing many digital storefronts kick off their Black Friday sales this week. One such store is the Epic Games Store, which launched its Black Friday sale just a short time ago. Epic is getting the jump on Steam here, launching its Black Friday sale just a few hours before Valve is expected to kick off the Steam Autumn Sale later today.

Big games on sale, but not for long

These Black Friday sales can be seen as something of a precursor to the more extensive winter sales we’re bound to see toward the end of December. For instance, Epic’s Black Friday sale only lasts from today until November 30th, meaning it’ll be live for less than a week. By comparison, the winter sale will probably last a couple of weeks at a minimum to close out 2021 and usher in 2022.

We can probably expect the same from Steam, so these Black Friday sales are really just a primer for sales to come. With that said, if you see a good deal on a game you want during this Black Friday sale, it’s probably a good idea to jump on it now instead of waiting for the larger winter sale to roll around next month. After all, there’s no guarantee that the game will get a similar discount during the next sale, likely though it may seem.

Recommended deals to check out

There are a surprising number of recently released, big-name titles getting discounts in Epic’s Black Friday sale. Some of the highlights include Far Cry 6 for $49.79 (17% off), Back 4 Blood for $41.99 (30% off), and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy for $39.99 (20% off). Epic says this is the first time any of those games have been discounted, and given that they can still be considered new to some extent, we believe it.

Other discounts that stick out to us include Sega’s 4x strategy game Humankind for $39.99 (20% off) and Darkest Dungeon II – a game that only recently launched in early access – with a 10% discount that knocks its price down to $26.99. In addition, Borderlands 3 and Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition are both down to $14.99, while Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is half off at $24.99.

The list containing all of the deals stretches on for 12 pages, so there are a ton of deals to sift through. The Epic Games Black Friday sale runs until November 30th, so check out the deals for yourself and see if anything strikes your fancy.