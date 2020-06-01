Epic Games giving away Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free

The latest in a line of free games given by the Epic Games Store is the game (collection) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This title could normally cost users a cool $60 USD. In the “collection” is a set of two games – Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. These games are both rated mature, which means you’re going to need to be seventeen years old or older in order to download and play.

This is the latest in a line of games released on the Epic Games game store for free. The game is temporarily free, but remains owned by the user as long as they’ve got the Epic Games store on their computer, connected to their account. There’s no subscription fee (as far as we can see so far), and gameplay is free.

Borderlands 2 was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, released all the way back in … September of 2012. The game remains visually spectacular and exceedingly engaging here in 2020 because its developers continue to do work. The game was just released on Nintendo Switch, too.

One element that keeps the game fresh is the procedural gun generation system. The game continues to thrill due to the massive number of combinations of elements one can work with. The game’s choice of color, flat blocks and shading elements, and basically solid gameplay all make for a game that seems to refuse to get old.

The Borderlands: The Handsome Collection set includes add-on content in addition to both full games. The “sale” of this set of games (from $59.99 down to free) started last week and will last until the 4th of this month at 10AM.

Requirements for this game are, at minimum, Windows XP SP3 – and it’s recommended that you’re rolling with at least Windows 7, or XP, or Vista, if you’re a narcissist. You’ll neec at least an NVIDIA GeForce 8500 GPU or ATI Radeon HD 2600 GPU. You’ll need at least 13GB storage to download and run the game – and it’s recommended you have at least 20GB for all the content.